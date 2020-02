The Sixth Grade Students of the Month at Adair County Middle School are: Elizabeth Coursey-Math, Isabella Harvey-Social Studies, Payten Chumbley-Reading, Anthony Huff-Math, Cricket Braun-Science, Emma Berry-Science, Zoey Grant-Reading, Roslyn Edwards-Social Studies and Brianna Hillock-Band. Congratulations to these well deserving students who exhibit ACMS PRIDE by working hard, being kind and always trying to do their best!