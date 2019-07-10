Federal, Local Agents Raid Local Doctor’s Office

(Correction: An earlier version of this article reported that the FBI was involved in the search. That is not correct. We apologize for the error.)

Local and federal law enforcement officers raided a local doctor’s office Wednesday morning.

Members of the DEA joined officers from the Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations (DESI), Kentucky Office of the Inspector General, the local sheriff and city police department at Dr. Viorel Boborodea’s office located at 803 Burkesville St., Suite B. They were also seen at Boborodea’s residence at Woodland Acres in Adair County.

Officials would not provide details but the Community Voice did learn that search warrants had been obtained for both locations.

Boborodea is known as Dr. B. and operates a family medicine practice and is listed as a suboxone provider.

Boborodea’s office is adjacent to Dr. (Martha) Anne Burton’s office, which is named New Path Medical Center and is located at 805 Burkesville St. Dr. Burton’s office was not part of the search. The Community Voice spoke to Dr. Burton on Wednesday and she verified that her office is a separate business from Dr. Boborodea’s. “We are not affiliated in any way. We have two completely different suites in the building,” she noted.

More information will be posted at adairvoice.com as it becomes available.