Felisha Anne Burton

Felisha Anne Burton, 25, of Columbia, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her residence.

She was born September 9, 1993 in Somerset, Kentucky. She was a member of United House of Prayer and a homemaker.

Survivors Include:

Her Mother – Christee Burton of Columbia

Her Father – Gerald Lee Burton of Columbia

One Brother – Matthew Lee Sroka of Columbia

Four Sisters – Nicole Burton of Columbia, Spring Taylor of Columbia, Angel (Cody) Burton of Jamestown & Shaniqua Woolridge of Columbia

Honorary Parents – Mitchell & Tamera Pyles of Russell Springs

Several other relatives & friends also survive

Funeral Service – Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with burial in Bearwallow Cemetery

Visitation after 10:00 A.M. Thursday

Casket Bearers – Barry Taylor, Sam Avery, Cody Cowan, Cody Burton, Mitchell Pyles & Chad Snider

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com