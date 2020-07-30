Fentanyl, meth trafficking charges filed after pursuit

Two people face multiple charges, including trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine, following a vehicle pursuit Friday night.

Columbia City Police officers responded to a residence on West Barbee Street just after 6:30 p.m. after a 911 from a man stating two males had arrived at his residence attempting to create an altercation as well as enter his home.

The individuals were gone when officers arrived on the scene. However, officers located the vehicle and parties matching the previous description on West Page Street and attempted a traffic stop.

The vehicle operator did not stop and at that time attempted to flee. The vehicle turned onto Sandusky Street before losing control and wrecked out on private property.

The operator then fled on foot while the passenger remained in the vehicle and was quickly detained around 300 yards away from scene. He was attempting to hide in tall grass near Warner Fertilizer on Oak Street and was taken into custody with no further incident.

Hunter Stone, 20, is facing a total of 18 charges including felonious charges of wanton endangerment, 1st degree; wanton endangerment, 1st degree, police officer; trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance, fentanyl; criminal mischief, 1st degree; tampering with physical evidence; and other misdemeanors and traffic violations.

The passenger, Tyler Nichols, 26, is facing charges including trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance, fentanyl; and tampering with physical evidence. Nichols also had an outstanding warrant from Taylor County.

Officer Evan Burton was the arresting officer and was assisted during pursuit by Adair County Sheriff Deputy Josh Durbin and by multiple other units on scene from the Columbia Police Department and Kentucky State Police.