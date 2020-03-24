Fight leads to gunfire and two arrests

Columbia Police Officers responded to a reported fight in progress on Tutt Street with multiple parties involved around 7 p.m. on Monday, March 23.

Upon arrival, there was a single gunshot fired on scene by an involved party.

Officers gained control of the scene quickly and began on scene investigations.

After interviewing parties at the scene and obtaining witness statements, two arrests were made.

John Thompson, 40, of Columbia was located a short distance from the scene and was taken into custody.

He has been charged with menacing, trespassing 3rd degree and assault 2nd degree, a class C felony. According to statements, Thompson struck one individual with a concrete cinder block. Victim was attended to by EMS for a head wound, but was not transported.

Additionally, Cody Woolridge, 22, of Columbia was charged with four counts of wanton endangerment of police officers 1st degree and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies, after admitting to officers he had fired the handgun which was later located inside a nearby residence. No one was injured as a result of gunfire.

Officer Trevor Foster was the arresting officer and was assisted on scene by Officer Jordan Dean and Adair County Sheriff Deputies Joey Keith and Chandler Staten. Columbia Police Chief Jason Cross, Sergeant Charles Greer and Sheriff Josh Brockman were also called to scene.