Final Flatwoods school renovation day in the works

The third workday at Flat Woods School, the Rosenwald School that has been under maintenance for several weeks, is coming this Saturday, Oct. 19, from 7 a.m. until around noon.

“We hope anyone interest will come out and help with the finalization of the work,” said Michael Watson.

Projects to be done will be painting and finishing up remaining work.

“The Band of Brothers have devoted many hours to this great work and they are to be highly commended,” said Watson.

The Band of Brothers is under the direction of Bobby Morrison with able direction from Sammy Hughes and Rodney and Donna Banks White.