Finis Foster, 77, of Russell Springs, KY died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at his residence. Born in Adair County he was the son of the late Leeontis Talmage and Rena Bryant Foster and husband of the late Joyce Rooks Foster.

Mr. Foster enjoyed camping, bluegrass music and spending time with his family.

Survivors include five children Teresa Anderson (James) of Springfield, IL, Patty Brown (Larry) of Russell Springs, KY, Jennifer Miller of Jamestown, KY, Jeff Foster of Columbia and Troy Foster (Sheila) of Guston, KY; thirteen grandchildren Jessica Helm, Cody Foster, Austin Foster, Willie Anderson, Annie Brown Eads, Joey Brown, Makayla Brown, Bryan Miller, Katie Miller Murray, Jo Jo Brown, DeNero Brown, Terrell Brown and Jimmy Brown; a sister Irene Burton of Russell Springs and a special aunt Deltris Cravens of Columbia.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a grandson Carlos Anderson, a brother Avery Foster and four sisters Janice Beard, Clarene Kelsay, Alice Veatch and Imogene Foster.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Lovedale Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00-8:00pm and will continue on Friday morning until time for the service at the funeral home.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and The Healthy at Work Guidelines. Everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.