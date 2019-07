On Sunday, July 14 at 9:57 a.m., the Columbia Fire Department responded to the westbound lane of mile marker 46 on the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a semi tractor-trailer engulfed in flames and were able to get the fire extinguished prior to the load catching on fire.

The vehicle is owned by Branscums Storage Inc. of Russell Springs.

There were 19 firemen on the scene for around 45 minutes.