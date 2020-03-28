First positive case of COVID-19 treated and released at T.J. Samson Community Hospital

UPDATE, 3:44 P.M. An official with T. J. Regional Health has confirmed to the Community Voice that the person testing positive at T. J. Samson is a resident of Barren County.

FROM T.J. REGIONAL HEALTH, Saturday, March 28, 2020:

Earlier today we were notified that a patient from our multi-county service area, who was treated at T.J. Samson, tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test result came back after the patient had been discharged. Upon arriving, the patient was immediately masked and placed in isolation by the clinical team who were properly protected from exposure. While in the hospital, the patient was treated in the designated COVID-19 unit and was discharged under isolation protocol.

To protect the privacy of the patient and their family, no further information about the patient will be released.

Additionally, we will continue to restrict all visitation at both T.J. Samson Community Hospital and T.J. Health Columbia and the TJ Health Pavilion with few exceptions. Everyone who enters any of our facilities will continue to be screened upon entry according to CDC guidelines.

“We are confident in our ability to meet the challenges posed by COVID-19,” Neil Thornbury, CEO of T.J. Regional Health, said. “We have been preparing for this day and have implemented strong clinical and operational protocols designed to quickly identify potential COVID-19 patients as they enter our facilities, isolate them appropriately, prevent transmission of any infections, and protect front line caregivers from potential exposure.”

Our top priority continues to be the safety of our patients, team members and our Medical Providers. We urge everyone to stay at home if you can and to protect yourself and everyone around you from potential exposure.

Visit the Coronavirus resource page on the T.J. Regional Health website and follow the T.J. Regional Health Facebook page for additional updates.

To stay up-to-date on the latest developments and available information from federal and state agencies, visit the cdc.gov/coronavirus or kycovid19.ky.gov sites or call the Kentucky state hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

