Fiscal Court Meeting Agenda for June 27, 2023

The Adair County Fiscal Court will meet in regular called session Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 6:00 P.M. CT in the basement of the Adair County Annex building located at 424 Public Square, Columbia, KY 42728. The public is invited to attend.

AGENDA

ADAIR COUNTY FISCAL COURT

REGULAR CALLED MEETING

JUNE 27, 2023 @ 6:00 P.M.

ADAIR COUNTY ANNEX BUILDING BASEMENT

424 PUBLIC SQUARE, COLUMBIA, KENTUCKY 42728



PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

PRAYER

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL



APPROVAL OF AGENDA WITH LGEA HEARING APPROVAL OF MINUTES

A.) Regular Called Meeting-May 23, 2023

B.) Regular Called Meeting-June 13, 2023



DISBURSEMENTS

A.) SHERIFF’S REPORT

B.) ROAD DEPARTMENT REPORT

C.) G.R.A.S. REPORT

D.) COMMITTEE REPORTS

E.) JAIL REPORT



TREASURER

A.) TREASURER’S REPORT

B.) 2ND READING-2023-2024 FISCAL YEAR BUDGET



BUDGET TRANFERS

A.) LINE TO LINE TRANSFERS

B.) FUND TO FUND TRANSFERS

BUDGET AMENDMENT COURT ORDERS READING OF ROADS ACTION ITEMS:

A) DAN ANTLE INSURANCE AGENT REQUEST B) AIRPORT BOARD REQUEST FOR FUNDS C) BANK OF COLUMBIA-FEDERAL HOMELAND LETTER OF CREDIT D) ADAIR COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY BUDGET PRESENTATIO E) JIM BLAIR BATHROOM DISCUSSION F) PERMISSON TO CHANGE THE ADMIN CODE-30 DAY WAITING PERIOD FOR INSURANCE-2ND READING G) PERMISSION TO CHANGE THE ADMIN CODE-FOR PROCUREMENT-2ND READING H) ARPA LOST REVENUE I) SAM’S RENEWAL CHANGE FROM FEDERAL TO ALL GRANTS J) OPIOID SECOND SETTLEMENT WITH PERMISSION FOR JUDGE TO SIGN DISMISSAL OF PHARMACUTICAL REQUEST K) APPOINTMENT OF TREASURER L) OPEN ROAD BIDS WITH POSSIBLE AWARDING M) DEPARTMENT ISSUES DISCUSSION INCLUDING 911 PAYSCALE REQUEST N) PERMISSION FOR THE JUDGE EXECUTIVE TO SIGN THE COMPASS MINERALS AGREEMENT FOR THE SALT AUCTION O) OCCUPATIONAL TAX FIRST READING OF ORDINANCE