Fiscal court meets Tuesday, Feb. 9

Meeting Moved to Blair Center

The Adair County Fiscal Court will meet in special called session Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 at 6 p.m. CT at 901 Hudson St., Columbia, KY 42728. This meeting will be open to the public. Face masks will be mandatory and all COVID restrictions set by the Governor will be enforced.

AGENDA

ADAIR COUNTY FISCAL COURT

SPECIAL CALLED MEETING

FEBRUARY 9, 2021 @ 6:00 P.M.

ADAIR COUNTY JIM BLAIR CENTER

901 HUDSON STREET, COLUMBIA, KENTUCKY 42728

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

PRAYER

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

APPROVAL OF AGENDA APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Special Called Meeting – February 2, 2021

DISBURSEMENTS

A.) SHERIFF’S REPORT

B.) ROAD DEPARTMENT REPORT

C.) G.R.A.S. REPORT

D.) COMMITTEE REPORTS

E.) JAIL REPORT

TREASURER

TREASURER’S REPORT

BUDGET AMENDMENTS

BUDGET TRANFERS

A.) LINE TO LINE TRANSFERS

B.) FUND TO FUND TRANSFERS

COURT ORDERS READING OF ROADS ACTION ITEMS:

AMENDMENT TO 911 POLICY & PROCEDURES DISPATCHER QUALIFICATIONS. 911 PT-NEW HIRES JUDICIAL CENTER HVAC/BOILER BIDS DISCUSSION AND AWARDING SOLID WASTE AND RECYCLING CENTER DISCUSISONS FISCAL COURT TIME/VENUE CHANGES REVENUE OPTIONS DISCUSSION WITH PUBLIC COMMENTS

ADJOURN

This meeting will be open to the public as of now following all guidelines set by the Governor. This meeting will also be live streamed on the Adair County Fiscal Court Facebook Page for all to view since a restriction limit is under effect.