Five released, one hospitalized Monday

Monday, Aug. 10, 2020

From Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Deaths: We are sad to report 1 new death today from Taylor. We have experienced a total of 45 deaths resulting in a 3.3% mortality rate among known cases. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 10 cases in the hospital. We have had a total of 130 hospitalizations resulting in a 9.7% hospitalization rate among known cases. The latest state data shows that 63% of ICU beds and 25% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Released (Recovered) Cases: We released 41 cases today from isolation (recovered). Released cases include: Adair: 5; Casey: 8; Clinton: 2; Cumberland: 5; Green: 1; McCreary: 1; Pulaski: 11; Russell: 1; Taylor: 3; and, Wayne: 4. In all, we have released 78.3% of our total cases.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 1,344 cases since the onset of the outbreak.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 247 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. Of those active cases, 47 are asymptomatic.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 28 today: Adair: 4; Casey: 2; Clinton: 1; McCreary: 1; Pulaski: 9; Russell: 5; Taylor: 4; and, Wayne: 2. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.02. This means our total case count is projected to double every 30.54 days. The new cases include:

Adair: A 63-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Adair: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Adair: A 58-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 26-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 67-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Casey: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Clinton: A 55-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 48-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 41-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 43-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 80-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 65-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 49-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 65-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 3-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Russell: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Russell: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 37-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 60-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 58-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 46-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 21-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Taylor: A 74-year-old male who is deceased, expired

Taylor: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 56-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 7-year-old female who is self-isolated, missing info

We must announce one new COVID-19 related death today, a 74-year-old male from Taylor. We also have one additional hospitalized case over yesterday (from 9 to 10). On the upside, we released 14 more cases today than we added new ones.

I just heard in the Governor’s Brief where he is recommending schools be postponed to in-person classes until the end of September. How many of our local school districts will follow this guidance, we will find out over the next few days. Hopefully, a vaccine will be developed by early next calendar year and we can transition from a containment to a vaccination strategy. Like everyone else, we are anxious for things to return to normal.

Until then, please help us slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing your face covering, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing your hand hygiene, increasing your general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of your face?

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 1,344 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 35,409 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of 08/10/20 (this includes 36,254 statewide plus 155 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders.

