Flood watch in effect for area

According to the National Weather Service out of Louisville, widespread moderate to heavy rainfall is expected today and into tonight. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3+ inches will be possible and may result in flooding issues across the area. The Flood Watch remains in effect through late tonight.
Additionally, strong to severe storms will be possible across western KY and portions of central KY from late this morning through this afternoon, with the main threats being damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado.
Looking ahead to Wednesday Night – Friday, additional rainfall of 1-3 inches will be possible and may further exacerbate any river flooding issues across the area. May see some wintry weather mix in as well, but confidence remains low at this time.