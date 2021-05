Adair County Food Pantry

203 S. Monroe Street, behind Columbia United Methodist Church

Fundraiser Fish Fry Lunch ~ $7.00

Friday, May 7th from 10:30am – 2pm at the Food Pantry

Fish w/hushpuppies ~ or ~ BBQ Boston Butt on bun

Coleslaw, Chips, Pop or Water, and Dessert

Please call any of the numbers below:

270-250-5432 or 270-634-1820 or 270-378-1162