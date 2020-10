Food Truck Fridays are going to continue through Friday, Nov. 6 in Columbia.

October 9 Hooligan’s Burgers

October 16 The Tater Bin

October 23 Rosebud (Gradyville Country Store)

October 30 First Baptist Church and Shogun’s

November 6 The Tako Wagon

For more information, please call City Hall 270-384-2501.

Please use appropriate social distancing guidelines. We invite you to come to Columbia to eat and shop local.