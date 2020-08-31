Monday, Aug. 31, 2020
News Release
(Columbia, Kentucky)
The City of Columbia’s Food Truck Fridays will start this Friday at the city parking lot directly across from city hall at the corner of Merchant Street and Campbellsville Street.
The event is to promote shopping in the downtown area. “We encourage residents to shop local,” said Mayor Pamela Hoots.
The schedule at this time is:
September 4 Happy Hawg
September 11 Master Artist Delight
September 18 The Tako Wagon
September 25 First Baptist Church
October 2 Shogun’s
October 9 Hooligan’s
October 16 Tater Bin
October 23 Rosebud (Gradyville Country Store)
For further information, contact city hall at 270-384-2501. Social distancing guidelines will be utilized.