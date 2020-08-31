Monday, Aug. 31, 2020

News Release

(Columbia, Kentucky)

The City of Columbia’s Food Truck Fridays will start this Friday at the city parking lot directly across from city hall at the corner of Merchant Street and Campbellsville Street.

The event is to promote shopping in the downtown area. “We encourage residents to shop local,” said Mayor Pamela Hoots.

The schedule at this time is:

September 4 Happy Hawg

September 11 Master Artist Delight

September 18 The Tako Wagon

September 25 First Baptist Church

October 2 Shogun’s

October 9 Hooligan’s

October 16 Tater Bin

October 23 Rosebud (Gradyville Country Store)

For further information, contact city hall at 270-384-2501. Social distancing guidelines will be utilized.