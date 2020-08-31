Adair County Community Voice

Without YOU We'd Be Speechless!

Food Truck Fridays

by

Monday, Aug. 31, 2020

News Release

(Columbia, Kentucky)

The City of Columbia’s Food Truck Fridays will start this Friday at the city parking lot directly across from city hall at the corner of Merchant Street and Campbellsville Street.

The event is to promote shopping in the downtown area. “We encourage residents to shop local,” said Mayor Pamela Hoots.

The schedule at this time is:

September 4           Happy Hawg

September 11         Master Artist Delight

September 18         The Tako Wagon

September 25         First Baptist Church

October 2               Shogun’s

October 9                Hooligan’s

October 16             Tater Bin

October 23             Rosebud (Gradyville Country Store)

For further information, contact city hall at 270-384-2501. Social distancing guidelines will be utilized.