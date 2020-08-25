Food truck project begins Sept. 4

News Release

(Columbia, Kentucky)

The City of Columbia is continuing to work on their Food Truck Project for downtown. “During the months of September and October we plan on having trucks in the city parking lot across from city hall,” said Mayor Pamela Hoots.

The event will be held in the parking lot directly across from city hall on the corner of Campbellsville Street and Merchant Street. The event is to promote shopping in the downtown area.

The schedule at this time is:

September 4 Happy Hawg

September 11 Master Artisan

September 18 The Tako Wagon

September 25 First Baptist Church

October 2 Shogun’s

October 9

October 16 Tater Bin

October 23

October 30

For further information, contact city hall at 270-384-2501.