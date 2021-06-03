Food trucks return to Columbia Friday

Columbia Mayor Pam Hoots has announced the lineup for food trucks scheduled to set up this summer in the city.

The trucks, brought in from several different locations around the state, will be located each day in the parking lot across from city hall, at the corner of Campbellsville Road and Merchant Street.

Happy Hawg BBQ will get things going on Friday, June 4, with Rosebud (Gradyville Store), and Kona Ice of Bowling Green set to be in town on June 11. Master Artisan of Burkesville is slated for June 18.

All trucks are scheduled to be open for business at 11 a.m.

First Baptist Church of Columbia is slated to have its truck set up on June 25, along with Ben’s Jammin’ Ice Cream of Bardstown. Chick-fil-A of Louisville will be in town on June 30, and Stir It up is slated for July 2.

Shogun of Bowling Green will be open for business across from city hall on July 8 and Kona Ice of Bowling Green will be back in town the next day. Mac Chaos of Somerset will have its truck in town on July 16, along with Ben’s Jammin’ Ice Cream. Mimi’s Ice will wrap things up on July 23.

Plans are in the works to bring several food trucks back for one final day on Aug. 6.