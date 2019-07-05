Food trucks will be in Columbia Friday, July 12

Truck It Up is here. On Friday, July 12, food trucks from throughout the commonwealth will be coming to Columbia for an event to be held in the city parking lot just across from City Hall at the corner of Campbellsville Street and Merchant Street.

“We are anticipating trucks to start arriving at around 9 a.m.,” said Mayor Pamela Hoots. The trucks will be setting-up and the event will start at around 11 a.m. “We urge people to use caution in this area,” said Hoots, “We anticipate a high volume of traffic throughout the day.”

Food trucks include: Epic Meats (Summit) of Science Hill; Ben’s Jammin Ice Cream and Other Treats from Bardstown; Wild Bill’s Taste Buds of Elizabethtown; Shogun from Bowling Green; First Baptist Church of Columbia; and Happy Hawg Barbeque of Russell Springs.

Hoots also noted that various local and area musicians and groups would be performing.

There will be something for everyone from: ribeye steaks, bratwurst, fried bologna, nachos, barbeque, hamburgers, chicken wings, fish, ice cream, and more.

“This event will be the same evening as To The Nines for July. Shops on and one block off the square will be open for everyone’s convenience,” concluded Hoots.

The parking lot will be blocked off on Thursday afternoon. Anyone with vehicles is encouraged to have them moved by 4 p.m.

For more information, call City Hall at 270-384-2501.

Proceeds from the event will be going to purchase handicapped accessible equipment for city parks.