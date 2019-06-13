Food trucks will be in Columbia July 12

The City of Columbia will have a food truck day on Friday, July 12. The event will be held in the city parking lot at the corner of Merchant Street and Campbellsville Street.

“We are planning this event to raise funds for handicapped accessible equipment to be utilized in city parks,” said Mayor Pamela Hoots.

Food trucks scheduled include: Shogun of Bowling Green; Wild Bill’s Taste Buds from Elizabethtown; Happy Hawg Barbecue of Russell Springs; First Baptist Church of Columbia; and Ben’s Jammin’ Ice Cream of Bardstown.

A wide variety of food will be offered including hamburgers, fries, nachos, barbecue, rice, hot wings, fish, ice cream and more.

The event will start at 11 a.m. and will continue through the day. “It is in conjunction with July’s To the Nines event for downtown merchants,” noted Hoots. “We hope that people will eat and shop local.”

For further information, please contact City Hall at 270-384-2501.