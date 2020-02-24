Foot chase leads to arrest of Adair County man

An attempted traffic stop was initiated on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 22 on Oak Street and Edna Drive when the operator ran out of vehicle and fled on foot.

The subject was apprehended shortly after attempting to flee and hide behind residences on Edna Drive.

Officers also located a black bag the suspect had discarded while running and found it to contain narcotics and paraphernalia.

Cory Polk, 29, of Columbia was taken into custody and has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, fleeing and evading, as well as traffic violations.

Polk was additionally served an outstanding warrant for probation violation.

Officer Evan Burton was the arresting officer and was assisted on scene by Officer Jordan Dean as well as Sheriff deputies Justin Cross and Chandler Staten.