Former police chief enters Alford plea in federal court

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Former Columbia Police Chief Jason Cross entered an Alford plea in federal court Friday morning, declaring his innocence but acknowledging that a jury trial could lead to a conviction.

An Alford plea is treated the same as a guilty plea but does not require the defendant to admit guilt.

Cross, 45, is accused of stealing more than $25,000 from the city during his last year as chief. He retired March 1, 2021.

Cross and his attorney, Frank Mascagni, a partner of Mascagni Law Office in Louisville, appeared in federal court in Bowling Green Friday before Chief Judge Greg N. Stivers.

While Alford pleas are not uncommon in state courtrooms, they are rare in federal court, and Judge Stivers hesitated to accept the plea, even calling for a recess before making his decision.

While Cross maintained his innocence, he admitted to taking home city property and $18,000 in cash when he retired. Mascagni said Cross expected to return to the city police department in 30 days in a different role so he drove home a police car, which included city-owned firearms and other items, including a lockbox that contained the cash.

U.S Attorney David Weiser said his office was ready to prove that Cross illegally took money from the city’s evidence room and fraudulently requested and personally used funds restricted for drug investigations.

Weiser said an investigation was opened after Cross retired and an audit was conducted. During the audit it was determined that $18,990 was missing from the evidence room. Another $7,005 of funds used to make drug buys was also missing.

Mascagni said the money from the evidence room was returned after Cross was notified it was missing. He said the money had been in the unopened lockbox.

Weiser told Judge Stivers that he would show that the money returned to the police department did not match the serial numbers of the money missing from the evidence room.

“This indicates the money was used and had been replaced,” Weiser said.

After Mascagni was notified that $7,000 was missing from the drug fund, police were told the money was in a bank bag under a safe in a commonly used area in the police department, Weiser said. He said he would put city employees on the stand who would say they would have noticed the bag had it been there since Cross retired, and he believed it was placed there after Cross was notified of the investigation’s findings.

While much of the money had been recovered, Weiser said Cross would be expected to pay $1,600 in restitution.

Judge Stivers asked Cross several times if he was guilty.

“Did you steal and embezzle these funds?” he asked.

Cross continued to say he was entering an Alford plea. When asked where he drew the line on the allegations, Cross said he admitted to having the lockbox with the money and other property without the authority to do so.

“I didn’t take it from the evidence room but it was in my belongings,” Cross said.

Mascagni added that once Cross was told he would not be coming back to the police department and that the money was in the lockbox, Cross arranged a meeting and returned the property.

Judge Stivers noted that intent would play a role in sentencing and accepting responsibility is a consideration.

“He is not accepting he has actually done these things,” Weiser said.

Ultimately, Stivers accepted the Alford plea and set a sentencing date for Sept. 15 at 11 a.m.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $25,000 and no more than three years of supervised probation. There is no minimum sentence.

