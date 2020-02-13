Forum is March 3 to go over impression of Adair County

First Impressions of Adair County

How does Adair County appear to first time visitors? What is our appearance? Are needed services available and readily found? What are the strengths and shortcomings through the eyes of first-time visitors? These are all questions that are being answered by the First Impressions program conducted by the UK Community Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky. (CEDIK)

This past fall, volunteer teams have made unannounced, one-day visits to Adair County, recorded their observations, and provided constructive feedback. Their photos and responses have been compiled and are ready to be presented back to the community. A representative from CEDIK will be providing this feedback during an open forum on March 3 at 10 am at the Adair County Cooperative Extension Service. All citizens and community leaders are invited to attend.

In addition to providing feedback of strengths and shortcomings, this program will offer suggestions and resources to address the areas identified for potential improvement. The knowledge gained through this program is intended to serve as a basis for community action.

For more information, contact the Adair County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-384-2317.

Nick Roy

Adair County Extension Agent for Agriculture & Natural Resources