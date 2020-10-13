Four year old child found safe after wandering away from yard

Gracie is found!

Adair County first responders were called to a residence on Greensburg Road near Garrison’s Construction to a four year old child who wandered off while playing in her yard.

More than 50 first responders, neighbors, friends and volunteers searched for the child.

After approximately two hours the child was located on Roy Garrison Road, around one mile from her property.

Thanks to all first responders and volunteers, this is a happy ending because little Gracie is found safe. See more details in the Oct. 15 Community Voice newspaper.