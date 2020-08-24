Frances Lucille Kelly, 86, of Columbia, KY died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the Russell County Hospital in Russell Spring, KY. She was the daughter of the late Rufus and Hazel Gifford Bunch and wife of the late Clyde Kelly.

Frances professed her faith in Jesus Christ at an early age and formerly attended the Union Chapel Church and most recently attended the Haven Mission Church. She was a volunteer at the Galilien Children’s Home and had a love for music playing the guitar and piano.

Survivors include three children Donna Franklin (Carthel) of Jamestown, KY, Debbie Moody (Kenny) of Bronston, KY and Becky Franklin (Chester Whittington) of Columbia; six grandchildren Chris Antle (Sarah), Jody Franklin, Jonathan Franklin (Jamie), Nicholas Janes (Eden), Tiffany Brassfield (Nathan) and Gracie Franklin; three step-grandchildren Tanner Moody, Kyle Moody and Whitney Moody Petty; five great grandchildren Clay Antle, Shelby Williams, Kayln Abrell, Kelsey Franklin and Austin Franklin; eight step-great grandchildren Roselynn, Ryleigh, Ajay, Brodie, Emory, Carson, Weston and Stetson; a great great grandchild Jackson Abrell; four siblings Bobbie Hadley (Ralph) and Betty Grant (Paul) both of Columbia, Helen Meece (Jenks) of Somerset, KY and Donnie Bunch (Patty) of Glensfork.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by three brothers Rufus Junior Bunch, Paul Bunch and Buddy Bunch.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Grant Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday after 11:00am at the funeral home.

Bro. Jimmy Bunch will be officiating and pallbearers will be Nicholas Janes, Gracie Franklin, Chris Antle, Jody Franklin, Jonathan Franklin and Nathan Brassfield. Honorary pallbearers will be her nephews.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and The Healthy at Work Guidelines. Everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.