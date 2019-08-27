Frances Wray Scott, 79, of Loganville, Georgia, formerly of Adair County, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Loganville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Scott in 2015, her daughter, Kathy Armstrong in 2010, sister, Bernice VanArsdale, and brothers, Roy, Paul, Cecil, Udell, Sonny & Ernest Wray.

Survivors include:

Her son & daughter-in-law – Dwayne & Kathy Wilson of Loganville, GA

Son-in-law – Bob Armstrong of Loganville, GA

Step-son & daughter-in-law – Phillip & Wanda Scott of Walnut Grove, GA

Brothers – Lindon & Darlene Wray of Columbia, KY, Buddy Wray & Roscoe Wray both of Indianapolis, IN, Russell Wray of Florida

Grandchildren – Stephen & Bethany Wilson, Wade & Kristy Wilson, Shauna Armstrong, Joel & Lynn Scott, Allison Scott

Great-Grandchildren – Kinley & Braelynn Wilson, Riley Doyle, Wesley & Kaylee Scott, Matthew & Jada Kennedy, Jasmine Scott

Many nieces, nephews & friends

Funeral service – Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. EDT in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Yancey officiaiting

Burial in Corinth Memorial Gardens

Visitation of Tuesday from 5:00 until 8:00 P.M.

Online registry is available at www.stewartfh.com

This obituary information is a courtesy of Grissom-Martin Funeral Home