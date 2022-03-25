Freddie Ray Denton, 66, of Columbia, KY died Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN. He was born December 27, 1955 in Adair County, KY to the late James Russell and Josephine Burton Denton.

Freddie attended Green River Valley Separate Baptist Church. He was a devoted husband, father, poppy/peepaw, friend and neighbor who enjoyed working with horses and visiting friends at the Sano Store where he was better known as Fred.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sharlet Oakes Denton of Columbia; son David Denton of Columbia, KY; daughter Tiffany Reynolds (Rodney) of Columbia, KY; three grandchildren Sadie, Hayley and Jake Reynolds; one great grandson Bentley Burton; two brothers Jimmy Denton (Juanita) and J. W. Denton (Mitchelene) both of Columbia, KY; three sisters Sandra Bryant (Willard), Marty Ellis (Jimmy) and Minnie Smith (Barry) all of Columbia, KY; a sister-in-law Fayrene Denton of Columbia, KY and special friends and neighbors Troy Green (Cheryl) and family of Columbia, KY.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy and Jeff Denton.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 5-8 p.m., and will continue on Sunday morning until time for the service at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro. Casey Davis will be officiating and pallbearers will be Rodney Reynolds, Jake Reynolds, Toby Green, Troy Green, Jesse Green and Royce Oakes. Honorary pallbearers will be Bentley Burton, Kasey Robinson and Kevin Grider.