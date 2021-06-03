Free fishing weekend starts Saturday

FRANKFORT – Try your hand at fishing in Kentucky at no charge June 5-6, 2021 during free fishing weekend.

With summer nearly here, the first weekend of June is a great time to grab a fishing pole and enjoy spending time with family and friends at the state’s beautiful lakes, streams and rivers.

Whether you are visiting from outside the state or you live in Kentucky, free fishing weekend is open to all. You won’t need a fishing license or a trout permit, but make sure you still follow the size and number limits on what you catch.

Need help getting started? Visit the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources’ website at fw.ky.gov and type, “Learn to Fish,” in the search box. Here you’ll find instructional videos covering gear, tying knots and preparing a fish for the table.

Don’t know where to fish? Click the “Fishing” tab on the department website to access the fishing forecast for tips and places to try.

The fishing page also includes a link to the Fishing in Neighborhoods (FINs) lakes. FINs offers dozens of easily accessible, specially stocked lakes near population centers throughout the state. Several of these locations will host special fishing events on Saturday, June 5.