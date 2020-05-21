Free meal box for Adair County students

Adair County Board of Education still wants to provide food and nutrition to students even during this time while school is closed, so they’re announcing a new program that will deliver meals at student doorsteps for free. This program is called Meals-to-you, and it is a partnership between Adair County School District, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Baylor University. Student(s) enrolled at Adair County Schools are eligible to participate in the program.

When a family signs up to get a Meals-to-you, every other week they’ll get a Meals-to-You box delivered to their home for each child 1-18 in the household. Each box will include 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches/suppers—enough food for each kid for two weeks.

All foods are shelf stable, which means there’s no worry about them expiring anytime soon. With Meals-to-you, kid-friendly meals are delivered—for FREE–directly to doors, eliminating worry about extra trips to the grocery store, money spent on food and time planning meals your kids will like.

If you no one is home when the box is delivered, no worries. The boxes are packed for security, and because the food is shelf stable, the foods don’t have to be refrigerated immediately. If no one is able to pick up their box(es) on a given day, a neighbor or family get it. Receiving this benefit will NOT affect any other existing benefits.

HOW TO SIGN UP: Fill out an online sign-up form and submit it as soon as possible. Access the online form by clicking this link:

https://mealstoyou.org/emergency-meals-to-you-application/ .

Enrollment dates are May 26 through May 29. You must enroll online during this time period to receive the meals.

Boxes will be provided on a first come, first served basis, so sign up today. For questions or more information, please contact Adair County Board of Education at 270-384-2476, ext. 2003 or 2004. Also visit www.mealstoyou.org