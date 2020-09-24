Free tipping in Adair County is Friday and Saturday

Unwanted items and materials can be disposed up this weekend as part of a free tipping program sponsored by the Adair County Fiscal Court.

Items can be dropped off at Mid-State Transfer Station, L. Willis Rd. from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Most trash items are accepted, but there are exceptions. Tires, dead animals, steel cables, concrete, rocks, dirt, stacks of lumber, capacitors, burning barrels, and tanks, such as acetylene, oxygen or propane, are not accepted.

Paint cans will be accepted if they have been dried with either sand or cat litter.

For more information, contact Judge Executive Gale Cowan’s office at 270-384-4703. L. Willis Rd is located past Walmart then left from Burkesville Road.