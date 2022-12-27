Freeman Paul West, 75, of Columbia, KY passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Summit Manor Nursing Home in Columbia, KY. He was born in Danville, KY on April 19, 1947, to the late Paul and Lucille Ellis West.

Mr. West was a member of the Columbia Christian Church and a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the U. S. Army. He enjoyed shooting pool, listening to country music, bowling, University of Kentucky sports, vegetable gardening and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife Joyce Ann Carter West of Columbia, KY; four children Brad West and Brian West (Samantha) both of Columbia, KY, Amanda Denney of Somerset, KY, and Adam P. West (Ashley) of Atlanta, GA; a stepson Dale M. Seaborn (Michelle) of Campbellsville, KY; a daughter-in-law Sandy West of Las Vegas, NV; three granddaughters Ava, Kristina and Julep Rose West; two great grandchildren Jolene and Kaliya West; six step-grandchildren Elizabeth and Kara Seaborn, Bryer and Brantlee McGuffin, and Bryce and Jeffrey Lucas; two sisters Nancy Ellis (Kelly) of Columbia, KY and Phyllis Gooden of Campbellsville, KY, his mother-in-law Rebecca Melton of Columbia, KY and several nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Gary West and a brother Richard West.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Full military honors will be provided by VFW Post 6097.

Visitation will be on Wednesday 4:00-8:00pm and will continue Thursday morning at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.