Funeral homes resume services with regulations

Among other reopenings, the funeral home business was allowed to resume services on Wednesday with restrictions and regulations from Gov. Andy Beshear.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home and Grissom-Martin Funeral Home are abiding by these rules and regulations ordered by the governor and the following signage will also be visible at these local funeral homes. These businesses encourage the public to abide by these regulations so that they can continue to be able to serve the community and help keep it as healthy as possible.

Visitations and funerals are limited to 33 percent of the building’s occupancy capacity excluding officiants, clergy, and staff, while maintaining social distance of six feet for attendees.

Seating will be arranged that allows for social distancing of at least six feet for all services.

Continued use of live streaming social medial broadcasts is encouraged, as is the continued use of drive by visitations and drive in funerals.

Attendees at outdoor services must maintain the six feet of social distance if they are not of the same household. Attendees are, however, encouraged to stay in their vehicles.

Funeral home staff, clergy and attendees are encouraged to wear face coverings while attending services.

Restrooms are used by one person at a time and hand sanitizer, hand-washing facilities, tissues and waste basket are provided in convenient locations to the greatest extent possible.

The use of all common areas (i.e. foyers, lobbies, vending areas and community/multi-purpose rooms) is restricted if possible and should not provide communal food or beverages.

Handshaking, hand-holding and hugging is not encouraged.