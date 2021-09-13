Garry Michael “Mike” Willis, 66, of Columbia, died Sunday, September 12, 2021 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. He was born in Adair County on September 27, 1954 to the late Jacob “Jake” Willis and Rachel Sneed Willis of Columbia, who survives.

Mike was a member of the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church and a truck driver for Pyles Excavating. He enjoyed mowing, fishing and spending time with his family.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife Treasa Curry Willis of Columbia; five children, Jacob Willis, Jennifer Ann Willis and Joshua Warf all of Columbia; Debbie Eaton (Timothy) of Glasgow, KY and Angie Irvin (Ricky) of Edmonton, KY; four grandchildren, Trevor Willis, Tori Eaton, Peyton Eaton and Colton Irvin; three great grandchildren, Aubrey Willis, Andrew Willis and Zoey Eaton; his father-in-law, Thomas Curry of Greensburg, KY; four siblings Ricky Willis (Helen) of Columbia, David Willis (Penny) of Cecilia, KY, Ann Cox of Campbellsville, KY and Mark Willis (Debbie) of Columbia; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law Jody Curry.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home, with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and will continue on Thursday morning until time for the service at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro. Jonathan Willis will be officiating.