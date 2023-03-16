Gary Duncan

Gary D. Duncan, 59, of Columbia, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Columbia on January 5, 1964, to the late Herman and Marcella Green Duncan. He was also preceded in death by a sister Rebecca (Becky) Antle.

Gary was a Harley Davidson Motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include two children, Veston Duncan (Larimie Moore) of Columbia and Sheena Duncan of Somerset; three grandchildren, Lurisa Pond, Jcoleea Pond, and Kingston Hoppenjans; a brother-in-law Donnie Antle of Jamestown; nephews Justin Antle and Xander Antle, both of Jamestown; a great nephew Brently Antle and two special friends, Tommy Bunch and Gary Bradshaw.

Mr. Duncan had requested cremation and the family will hold a celebration of life service at a later date.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.