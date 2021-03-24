Gary Keith West, 52, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
He was born February 19, 1969 in Adair County. Preceding him is death is his mother Sharilyn Page and Paternal Grandmother, Lucille West. He was a member of Local Union 669.
Survivors include:
His wife – Sandy Price West of Elizabethtown
Two sons – Jeffrey Lucas and Bryce Lucas both of Elizabethtown
One daughter – Kristina West of Elizabethtown
His father and step-mother – Freeman and Joyce West of Columbia
Three brothers – Adam (Ashley) West of Boulder, Colorado, Brian West and Brad West both of Columbia
Two sisters – Ginger (Shawn) Lowery of Elizabethtown, Amanda Denney of Somerset
One step-brother – Dale Seaborne of Campbellsville
His Maternal Grandmother – Lou Vena Bardin Leigh of Columbia
Three grandchildren – Trinity Lucas, Jolene and Kaliya West
Several other relatives and friends
Funeral service – Friday, March 26, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. (CDT) at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Pastor Brent Piatt officiating
Burial in Elizabethtown City Cemetery
Visitation after 11:00 A.M. (CDT) on Friday
ALL ATTENDEES TO THE VISITATION AND/OR FUNERAL ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACIAL COVERING AND FOLLOW THE HEALTHY AT WORK GUIDELINES.
