Gary Keith West, 52, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

He was born February 19, 1969 in Adair County. Preceding him is death is his mother Sharilyn Page and Paternal Grandmother, Lucille West. He was a member of Local Union 669.

Survivors include:

His wife – Sandy Price West of Elizabethtown

Two sons – Jeffrey Lucas and Bryce Lucas both of Elizabethtown

One daughter – Kristina West of Elizabethtown

His father and step-mother – Freeman and Joyce West of Columbia

Three brothers – Adam (Ashley) West of Boulder, Colorado, Brian West and Brad West both of Columbia

Two sisters – Ginger (Shawn) Lowery of Elizabethtown, Amanda Denney of Somerset

One step-brother – Dale Seaborne of Campbellsville

His Maternal Grandmother – Lou Vena Bardin Leigh of Columbia

Three grandchildren – Trinity Lucas, Jolene and Kaliya West

Several other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Friday, March 26, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. (CDT) at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Pastor Brent Piatt officiating

Burial in Elizabethtown City Cemetery

Visitation after 11:00 A.M. (CDT) on Friday

ALL ATTENDEES TO THE VISITATION AND/OR FUNERAL ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACIAL COVERING AND FOLLOW THE HEALTHY AT WORK GUIDELINES.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

