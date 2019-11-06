Gary Wayne Taylor, 63, of Columbia, KY died Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Taylor Regional Hospital in Campbellsville, KY. Born in Columbia he was the son of the late Marion Houston and Laura Gray Taylor.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Jennette Murphy Taylor, a son Gary Wayne Taylor, Jr., a daughter Kimberly Robin Taylor, a sister Bonnie Janes and two brothers Mitchell and Billy Taylor.

Gary made his profession of Faith in Jesus Christ at a young age. He attended the Sparksville Nazarene Church for many years and later moved his membership to the United House of Prayer where his brother Don Taylor was the pastor.

Survivors include his wife Linda Parnell Taylor; eight sisters Peggy Jessee (Wayne), Carol Rogers (Wayne), Gayle Fudge (Larry), Jennie Pennington (David), Kathy Norris (Kevin), Janet McInteer (Joe), Carmella McDonald (Greg) and Pam Flowers (Wayne); two brothers Don Taylor (Stacy) and Steve Taylor (Debbie) and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Columbia Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:30-8:00pm at the funeral home and will continue Friday morning until time for the service.

Bro. Jody Perkins will be officiating and pallbearers will be Ryan Harvey, Bobby Norris, Darren Taylor, Tracy Bennett, B. J. Huff and Brandon Holmes. Honorary Pallbearers will be Houston Pennington, Nathan Burns, Michael Richard, Chris Taylor, Josh Conover, Tony Jessee, Michael Rogers, Donald Clements and Hunter Flowers.