Gavin Giles wins Grandparent of the Year essay contest

Gavin Giles, a student at the Adair County Elementary School was selected as the Adair County winner in the 2022-2023 Grandparent of the Year essay contest sponsored by AARP Kentucky and the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association. Gavin is a fifth-grade student in Robin Hancock’s class and he wrote his essay about his grandmother Cheryl Giles. Gavin is the son of Ashley McGuffin.

Gavin is among thousands of fifth graders who participated in the 21st annual essay contest. Students submitted essays answering why ‘my grandparent should be the AARP Kentucky Grandparent of the Year to their fifth-grade teachers. Members of the Adair County Retired Teachers Association then selected the winning essay in Adair County.

Adair County winner, Gavin received a framed certificate and $25 for his efforts. The essay will now be submitted for the district competition. Gavin and other district winners will also become eligible to participate in the state finals. In a recognition ceremony, the Grandparent of the Year and student are honored at the Annual KRTA Convention in Louisville later in the spring.

The essay competition is a unique way to recognize the significant contributions that older Kentuckians make toward shaping the lives and values of youth across the commonwealth. Across the country and in Ky., an increasing number of adults 50 and over are the primary caregivers to minor children. According to the US Census Bureau, nearly 98,000 children in Ky. Are being raised by or living with a grandparent householder.

The AARP Grandparent of the Year essay contest is organized by the Adair County Retired Teacher Association, who helps secure local school participation, promote the activity, and serve as local contest judges.

Submitted by Mark Fudge