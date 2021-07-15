Gay L. Mann, age 54, of Russell Springs, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at T.J. Healthcare in Columbia.

She was born on Sunday, September 4, 1966, in Indianapolis, IN.

She was the daughter of: mother – Virginia Landis, who has preceded her in death; and father – Dwight Landis.

Survivors also include: husband – Ian Mann of Russell Springs, daughters: Brittani Betz, spouse Justin, of Columbia; Cassi Roy, spouse Travis, of Russell Springs; Hannah Mann, of Russell Springs; Ashley Gibson, spouse Scott, of Science Hill; brother: Dee Landis, of Naples, FL; five grandchildren, and one grandchild expected in September. She was an employee of Walmart and a homemaker.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at 1450 Purdy – Sano Road, Columbia.

Interment will be in Family Cemetery, Columbia.

Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.