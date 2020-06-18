Geneva Ann Page, 77, of Campbellsville, Kentucky, formerly of Columbia, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at The Grandview in Campbellsville.

She was born November 19, 1942, in Adair County, to the late Ernest and Mildred Moore Sneed and was employed as Cashier with Gate Petroleum in Columbia for 17 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Rollin Page, two brothers and a sister-in-law, Billy and Margie Sneed, Donnie “Buck” Sneed.

Survivors include:

One daughter – Stephanie Parson of Campbellsville

Two brothers – Ronnie and Darrell Sneed both of Columbia

Two sisters – Peggy (Ricky) Ray and Diane (Randy) Young all of Columbia

Several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

Geneva requested Cremation and no public services will be held.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com