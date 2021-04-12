Genevia Harden, 89, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Monday, April 5, 2021 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.

She was born May 5, 1931, in Pineville, Kentucky, to the late Warren and Eller Markle Thompson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, B.C. Harden, her daughter, Judy Carol Harden Pickerell and a niece, Donna Ramey.

Genevia was a member of Columbia Church of Christ and former owner/operator of Harden’s Discount and Auction Barn.

Survivors include:

One brother – Raymond Thompson of Louisville

Nieces & Nephews – Brenda Snook (Stephen) of Simpsonville, Janet Knaster of Louisville, Richard Harden (Jackie) of Campbellsville, Kelvin Harden of Louisville, Kathy Yount (Darrell) of Shelbyville

Several other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Friday, April 9, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Hugh Gannon officiating

Burial in Harden Cemetery

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

