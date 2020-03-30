George Howard Keltner, 88, of Columbia, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his home.

He was born June 13, 1931 in Adair County to the late Luther Gilbert & Anna Blaydes Keltner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marine Strange, and two brothers, David & Richard Keltner. Howard was a member of Columbia United Methodist Church, where he was an usher for 14 years and attended the Kupples Sunday School Class, a United States Air Force Veteran, serving during the Korean War, and a member of V.F.W. Post 6097. He was a lifelong farmer and a dairy farmer for 41 years.

Survivors Include:

His Wife – Jane Akin Keltner of Columbia

One Daughter – Stacy Keltner of Columbia

Special Family – Bruce & Sheila Willis and Family

Several other relatives and friends also survive

In accordance with Governor Beshear’s recommendations and in compliance with the CDC, the funeral service was held for the closest family members and a private burial in Haven Hill Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to Columbia United Methodist Church or Hosparus of Green River. These may be left or mailed to the funeral home.

For friends wanting to share in the celebration of Howard’s life, the funeral service was recorded and uploaded for viewing on our website. Also, for anyone who would like to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit Mr. Keltner’s obituary on our website (www.grissommartin.com) and we will see that the family receives it.

