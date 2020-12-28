George Moore Rice, Jr. age 87 of Columbia, KY passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. George was born on October 26, 1933 in Adair County, KY to the late George Moore Rice, Sr. and Flora Eva Hovious Rice. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, a member of Charity Baptist Church and was a retired employee of the U.S. Postal Service serving in the Columbia Post Office. He later worked for many years at Burton Ace Hardware and was a farmer. George was very dedicated to his church, his family, and his service to the Lord. Through his love of photography, he preserved many church and family events. He was an avid writer and historian and loved telling stories of his memories. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one son Ricky Caldwell and one grandson Josh Roche.

Survivors Include:

His Wife- Christine Baker Rice of Columbia, KY

Two Daughters- Janet Biggs(Kenny Gaskins) and Cherita McFarland(Rick) both of Columbia, KY

Two Sons- Joey Caldwell(Kelly) of Columbia, KY and Greg Caldwell(Cindy) of Pittsburgh, TX

One Sister- Margie Rice Coomer of Columbia, KY

Seven Grandchildren- Elijah Coffey(Holly), Layden Coffey(Lexie), Tanner Caldwell, Kyndal Bishop(Drake), Lisa Janes(Brandon), Joe Caldwell(Stephanie), Heather Sanders(Randy)

8 Great Grandchildren

Niece- Nancy Breeding Smith(Buddy)

Nephew- Doug Breeding(Kim)

and his special dog Beth along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service:

Friday, December 25, 2020 at 12 Noon at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, 200 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, KY with Bro. David Karnes officiating. Remarks and reflections by Elijah Coffey. Burial was in Haven Hill Cemetery. Casket Bearers were Drake Bishop, Chris Milby, Donnie King, Scott Crouch, Shirl Darnell, Rick McFarland Honorary Casket Bearers were all local Gideons.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to the Adair County Gideon Camp, P.O. Box 61 Columbia, KY 42728 or to the Charity Baptist Church 2042 Liberty Rd., Columbia, KY 42728 or may be left at the funeral home.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com