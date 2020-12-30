George Thomas Keltner

George Thom as Keltner, 94, of Columbia, Ky. died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at his residence. Born on July 18, 1926 in Mell Ridge, KY he was the son of the late the Thomas Alfred and Montrie Blaydes Keltner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years Bobbie Sizemore Keltner, two daughters Lisa Carol Keltner and Jennifer Keltner and six siblings Carl David, Rollin, and Jesse Keltner, Alta Marie Finn, Mozetta Hatcher, and Mary Keltner.

George enlisted in the US Navy in 1944 at the age of 17. He served during World War II in Italy and North Africa. Upon returning home, George moved to Manchester, Ky. where he worked at his brother-in-law’s grocery store until the start of the Korean Conflict, when he once again enlisted. After that he came home and met the love of his life, Bobbie Sizemore, and they married in 1959. They settled in Stanford, Ky. until 1964 when they moved to Columbia and built K & F Grocery, which they owned and operated until 1988. Following his retirement, George worked at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home as greeter for 25 years.

He was a member of Columbia United Methodist Church, where he served on various committees, as a Sunday School Teacher, and unofficial greeter. His greatest friends were made at his church and he was a dedicated Christian and servant. George worked tirelessly for the Republican Party and served as the local party chairman for many years.

George dearly loved his family, including his many nieces and nephews. His favorite occasions were when he was surrounded by family. Many wonderful hours were spent at his kitchen table with a cup of coffee, stories of his past, and lots of laughter. He was incredibly witty and quick with a joke.

Survivors include two daughters Leslie Keltner and Alissa Barnes (Bob), both of Columbia, Ky. and five grandchildren Elise Murrell of Lexington, Ky., Charlotte Murrell of Columbia, Ky., Thomas Murrell of Lexington, Ky., Payton Barnes of Nashville, Tenn. and Logan Barnes (Emily) of Russell Springs, Ky.

Funeral services will be today (Thursday, Dec. 31) at 11 a.m. at the Columbia United Methodist Church with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. A walk-thru visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. today at the church.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.

The funeral service will be livestreamed on Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home Facebook page at 11 a.m.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.