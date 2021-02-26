Gerald “Jerry” Alvin Holt, 76, of Columbia, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at his residence. Born in Reading, Pa. on May 8, 1944, he was one of thirteen children born to the late Alvin and Margaret Gehret Holt.

Mr. Holt was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a retired Field Service Technician. He had previously worked for Digital Equipment in Bangor, ME, Compaq in Texas and Hewlett Packard in Colorado before retiring to Kentucky.

He enjoyed bicycling and riding his recumbent trike around Columbia, he also enjoyed health and fitness and traveling. He was an active member of several civic organizations working for the betterment of Columbia and Adair County.

Survivors include his wife Joan Dulworth of Columbia; four children Peter Holt (Jessica) of Kingston, Mass., Erica Martin (Neal) of Robesonia, Pa., Alexandra Kiphart (Byron) of Centennial, Co. and Natasha Rexing (Donald) of Evansville, Ind.; five grandchildren Julian, Francesa, Jackson, Briggs and Shepard and several nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.

Mr. Holt chose cremation and no services are scheduled at this time. Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The family request that any acts of kindness be in the form of donations to the GlioBlastoma Foundation at P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715 or visit www.glioblastomafoundation.orgor to the Rotary International at www.rotary.org