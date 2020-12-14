Geraldine Arnold, 83, of Casey Creek, Kentucky, died Saturday, December 12, 2020 at her home.

She was born April 12, 1937, in Taylor County, to the late Ed and Betty Jo Thompson Harden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Leroy and Morris Harden and a sister, Doretha Kilby. Mrs. Arnold was a member of Plum Point Baptist Church and retired from Fruit of the Loom.

Survivors include:

Her husband of 65 years – Edwin “Ebb” Arnold of Casey Creek

One son – Jerry Dean Arnold and his wife Kathy of Casey Creek

One daughter – Edwina Gale Holmes and her husband Roger of Columbia

Two sisters – Doris Jean Arnold and Laura Sue White and her husband Raymond all of Campbellsville

Three grandchildren – Stephanie Keeling and her husband Rob of Lebanon, Jeremy Knifley of Gatlinburg, TN, Dustin Dean Arnold of Casey Creek

Two great-grandchildren – Dale and Ray Keeling

Funeral service – Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Willis and Bro. Troy Long officiating

Burial in Roley Cemetery

Visitation after 4:30 P.M. Thursday

ALL ATTENDEES TO THE VISITATION AND/OR FUNERAL ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACIAL COVERING AND FOLLOW HEALTHY AT WORK GUIDELINES.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com