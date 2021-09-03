Geraldine K. Babcock, age 85, took the next step on her eternal life journey on August 31 at the home of her daughter in Mesa, Arizona, where she had resided for eight years.

Jeri was born the daughter of Florence (Kay) and Bernard Taylor in Kentland, Indiana. She first married William Hoppe with whom she had four children. On February 14, 1981, Jeri married Kenneth Babcock, and moved to Columbia, Kentucky where they enjoyed many years together.

A hard worker, Jeri took on her first job as a young teen collecting news around her farm community and writing a column for the local newspaper. After graduating from Griffith High School in 1953, Jeri worked for Bell Telephone Company for 20 years.

Jeri was a kind and generous person whose home was always open. She had a big meal on the table whenever the family arrived and made the perfect apple pie. Jeri and husband Ken welcomed high school and college students into their home from all over the world, but her favorite visitors were her grandchildren. Nobody stayed very long without a challenging game or two of Scrabble, which she usually won.

A woman of deep faith, Jeri was always looking for ways to serve, whether painting the church fellowship hall or making roasters full of scalloped potatoes and ham for funeral dinners.

Jeri will be remembered by her daughters Anita Boetsma, Mesa, AZ, Susan (Jim) Irwin, Plymouth, IN and sons William Hoppe, also of Plymouth and Brian (JoEtta) Hoppe, Bedford, IN. Jeri also leaves behind one brother, Dr. Bernard (Mary) Taylor, Peoria, IL, five grandsons, five great-grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her three brothers, Jack, Ron and Don Taylor, and her husband Ken.

A graveside service is being planned for a later date.