Giles Festival expected to draw large crowd

Catching up with Keysha Tucker may be a little difficult to do these days. She’s very busy getting things ready for the annual Giles Society Arts and Crafts Festival slated for Saturday in Knifley.

There are vendors to contact, entertainment to secure for performance, and all the mandatory T’s to cross, and I’s to dot. With just two days to go, Tucker has a lot to do at the Spout Springs Road location.

Tucker, the society’s president, said events have been slowed since the pandemic hit, but she is eager to get the show under way. She said gates for this year’s event would open at 9 a.m. CST.

“I am so nervous, and I get this way every year,” Tucker said. “Everyone tells me to calm down because when it is all over and we’re cleaning up, it always turns out well.”

Established in 1996, the Giles Society was created to preserve the literacy legacy of Janice Holt and Henry Giles, and is listed on the National Register of Historic places.

Each year some of the best crafts men and women in the state show their handmade talents at the gathering, as well as musical performers, and authors promoting their books. Tucker said she is working to secure a gospel group to entertain the crowd.

Admission to the festival is free; however, there is a $10 charge for craft show booths.

Much like last year, Tucker said they would be taking steps to be safe at the festival. She said patrons would be encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing on the grounds. The pandemic has had a palatable impact on the group, so she is hoping a good crowd will be on hand Saturday.

“Last year, we had one of best years ever for the festival,” Tucker said. “This year, we won’t have the car and motorcycle show, so it will be what it will be.”

A successful Saturday will help a good cause. The funds will help the society provide everyday essentials at the location like maintenance on the facility, mowing, insurance, and general upkeep.

Financial donations will be accepted, as will donated crafts. Donations can be sent to 380 Spout Springs Rd., Knifley, 42753. Tucker can be reached at 270-789-1713.

