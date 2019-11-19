Giving Tuesday is Dec. 3

Support The Center for Rural Development’s Rogers Scholars, Rogers Explorers, and Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute (ELI) on Dec. 3 – Giving Tuesday

The Center for Rural Development is joining the Global Giving Tuesday movement to raise funds for Rogers Scholars, Rogers Explorers, and Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute (ELI) summer youth leadership programs.

Giving Tuesday, which takes place on Dec. 3, is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities, and organizations to encourage giving and to celebrate generosity worldwide.

“Each year, more than 300 middle and high school students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky graduate from Rogers Scholars, Rogers Explorers, and ELI youth leadership programs,” said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of The Center for Rural Development. “Your support on Giving Tuesday will make a difference in the lives of young people and help us to continue to provide valuable leadership skills and exclusive college scholarship opportunities to our region’s next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs.”

The Center’s flagship youth program—Rogers Scholars—instills in students a commitment to service and requires graduates to complete a community service project within one year after graduating from the program.

The 2018 graduating class of Rogers Scholars completed 61 community service projects in 45 Kentucky counties that impacted more than 18,000 people and contributed more than $130,000 to charitable causes throughout Southern and Eastern Kentucky.

2018 Rogers Scholar Walker Campbell recognized a need in his community and organized Sole-Lo-Shoe Drive for his community service project. He collected and donated 400 pairs of new and gently used shoes to be distributed, as needed, to local school children.

“This project meant giving back to the community that has already given me so much,” said Campbell. “I believe a quality education is the most important aspect of a child’s life. I wanted to make sure their education wasn’t hindered by the lack of proper shoes.”

All donations made to The Center for Rural Development on Giving Tuesday will go to support

Rogers Scholars, Rogers Explorers, and ELI, which are offered at no cost to students. All three programs are funded exclusively through donations, contributions, and special events.

To make an online, tax-deductible donation to The Center’s youth leadership programs, visit www.centeryouthprograms.com. For more information, please call Allison Cross, Community Liaison and Youth Programs Coordinator at The Center, at 606-677-6000 or email youth@centertech.com.

Founded in 2012, Giving Tuesday has inspired millions of people to give back and support the causes they believe in. To learn more about the global Giving Tuesday movement, visit www.givingtuesday.org.

Established in 1996 through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers, (KY-05), and other leaders, The Center for Rural Development is a nonprofit organization fueled by a mission to provide leadership that stimulates innovative and sustainable economic development solutions and a better way of life in Southern and Eastern Kentucky. In its 45-county primary service region, The Center provides innovative programs in leadership, public safety, technology, and arts and culture. The Center is committed to constantly expanding its capabilities in order to deliver a range of key services throughout Kentucky and the nation.