T.J. Regional named vaccination site for Phase 1B

Statement from T.J. Regional Health:

T.J. Regional Health has been approved as a regional vaccine site for those aged 70 and older in Phase 1B. We will be receiving 500 vaccines in the coming days and we will begin calling the first 500 of those who have signed up on the waiting list to schedule appointments.

We will continue to call 500 people per week to schedule their vaccine appointments to align with our vaccine allocations. You must have an appointment to get a vaccination.

If you have already signed up on the waiting list via our hotline or online form, please know that we have your information and there is no need to call to sign up again. We will call you to schedule your appointment as soon as possible.

If you are Phase 1A (Healthcare Workers) or Phase 1B (70+, K-12 Personnel, or First Responders) and have not signed up for the waiting list, you may go online to tjregionalhealth.org/vaccine to sign up at any time.

“We are grateful to be selected as a regional vaccine distribution location and fulfill our commitment to offer the vaccine to the communities we serve. We have a process in place and will schedule appointments starting next week. We also want to extend our sincere appreciation to our leaders at the state for communicating and coordinating this historic process,” said TJRH CEO Neil Thornbury.

Details for future phases will be announced in the near future as more information becomes available.