Glen Flippo, 64, of Columbia, died suddenly Monday, January 27, 2020 in Lake City, Florida.

He was born November 4, 1955 in Owens Crossroads, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Flippo, one daughter, Jenny Turner, and two grandchildren. Glen was a truck driver and currently employed by Rogers Trucking Company in Columbia.

Survivors Include:

His Wife – Luella Dawson Flippo of Columbia

His Mother – Opal Foote Flippo of Greenwood, IN

Six Daughters – Angela Flippo of Columbia, Susie Miller of Franklin, IN, Glenda (Kevin) McAlpin of Martinsville, IN, Tonya (Nick) Miller of Akron, IN, Jerri Ann (Josh) Kitchens of Columbia & Lenesa Kolody of Colorado

One Son – Glen Wheeler of Somerset

One Brother – Ronald Flippo of Indianapolis, IN

One Sister – Diane Flippo of Indianapolis, IN

14 grandchildren & seven great-grandchildren

Special Friends – Larry Power & Mark Schilling, Sr.

Funeral Service – Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Janes officiating

Burial in A.B. Turner Cemetery in the Chance community

Casket Bearers – Skylar Flippo, Jeremy Goodin, Glen Wheeler, Susie Miller, Casey McAlpin, Josh Kichens, Nick Miller, Dillon Innis & Chuck Rogers

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

